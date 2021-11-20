Coronavirus gave me the opportunity to discover my other self - Efya

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Songwriter, Efya has expressed that while the COVID-19 pandemic came along with many negative effects, it gave her the opportunity to discover another part of herself she never paid attention to.



She explained that for someone who had been travelling in and out of the country for the past 15 years, the COVID-19 period was “the first time in a year that I hadn’t left the country in the past 15 years or so”.



Speaking at the #YHavoc Twitter Spaces session hosted by YFM, Efya shared that while a lot of shows were cancelled, the COVID-19 gave her the opportunity for self-reflection.



She told YFM’s Winston on the Twitter Space: “It gave me the opportunity to go into myself and discover another side of myself. It made me stronger mentally because this was the first time in a year that I hadn’t left the country in the past 15 years or so. It was a lot of self-discovery for me.”



The musician added that amid all that COVID-19 brought, she is grateful for her life and all those who continue to support her as well as the personal growth she has observed.



“With everything that I went through, I’m just grateful for where I am now mentally, spiritually, physically. Also, because you know, a lot of people died,” she added.



Efya is known for her many hit songs such as ‘One of Your Own’, Little Things’, ‘Best In Me’, among others. Among the many awards, she has won seven Ghana Music Awards, two City People Awards, a Best Female nomination at the 2014 MTV African Music Awards and an Artist Of The Decade nomination at the 2018 VGMAs.