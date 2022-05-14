Coronavirus crippled my music - Joshua Moszi

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

VGMA Instrumentalist of the Year Joshua Moszi has said climbing back to the top became a bulky task to accomplish after Covid-19.



According to him, at the dawning of his career, he traveled to Europe to perform on the biggest stage of his music career, but the program was collapsed by the organisers of the show and he was compelled to return home.



“I was supposed to go for a show in Europe in 2020 and then Covid just smashed the whole tour and everything down. So now, we had to come back. It was tough. The shows were stages that I had never been to before and that was my first time also in Europe. I was really expecting it and I was ready for it. When we got there, for a few weeks corona just hit everything up. Everything was messed up and I had to come back. After Covid I had to pick up now. It wasn’t easy”, he noted.



Speaking with Valerie Danso on the GTV Breakfast Show, Showbiz, Joshua Moszi asserted that he barely has time to rest and works without any Management Team.



“I do everything myself so I am always replying to messages, checking my emails. The week is not enough for me. I don’t go on break for 24 hours, so I sleep. Most of the contacts are through my dm. Now I am not having any Management Team. I do everything myself and I am yet to. The Management is yet to come and I am doing everything myself. If anybody needs me or wants to contact me is through my social media handles, Joshua Moszi, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram”, the Instrumentalist noted.



He has made several collaborations with the likes of Livingston Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy, Damini Ogulu as Burna Bwoy, Wizkid, Mr. Eazi, and Angelique Kidjo, Sarkodie, Rema and DJ spinner. He was hopeful of more collaborations in the coming years.