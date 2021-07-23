Coronavirus came as my saving grace – Businesswoman shares her story

LifeStyle of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Green Essentials, Yaa Anima Danso Misa, has disclosed on eTV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices show that Covid-19, as it hit as a pandemic to everyone, was quite the opposite for her and her business.



Running a local start-up company specialized in the production of soaps, both liquid for cleaning and black soap for bathing, body creams and lotions, etc, Yaa Anima shared that business grew to its highest peak during the outbreak of the pandemic because most of the products she produces were luckily essentials that everyone needed at the time and as a matter of fact, still need as the virus still exists.



“Covid was like a saving grace because whatever I was producing was what Covid needed. We needed soaps and we needed sanitizers. I’m just sitting there doing business as usual, nothing really happening, everything is very slow and I’m trying to market and then boom, Covid just hits and it’s like everybody’s problem but that was like my business’ saving grace,” she told host, Eunice Tornyi.



Yaa Anima said this as she was encouraging start-up business owners to keep on with their hustle because every business has its time to flourish and therefore, will get to its deserved heights at the right time, with the right amount of hard work and dedication.



“You’ll never know when that boom is going to happen. You just have to keep doing it one day at a time. You may go through challenges but you just have to strive and one day, God-willing, the boom will happen,” she further advised.