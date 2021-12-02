Coronavirus: 'Unprofessional' nurse responsible for my panic attacks - Hammer

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Ghanaian music producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, known in showbiz as Hammer has once again detailed his experience when he tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus.



According to him, he experienced panic attacks during his stay at the hospital because of the conduct of an unprofessional nurse.



Narrating his experience at a public lecture by the College of Physicians and Surgeons held in Accra, Hammer said he broke down when a nurse told him about the demise of another patient who was closer to his room.



"One unprofessional nurse did something that really broke me. It would have killed me actually. There was this patient who was close to my room who kept making sounds in the night. So one Friday, I just told the nurse that I think the guy is getting better because last night I didn't hear him. And she was like, the guy died 8pm. And ever since she said that I went through panic attacks. Because according to them, my covid was more serious than his."



He told the panel and the participants at the lecture that he made calls to prepare the people who matter in case he died.



"And if mine was serious and he died then...every evening I went crazy. I'm here thinking about what will happen...I thought I was going to die. I started calling everybody I needed to call to make sure that if something happens they would know what to do."



The music producer who has produced so many hit songs in the country also touched on why survivors and even families of people who died of Covid do not like to go public about their status.



"What I found out was that a lot of people, even families of survivors, I mean people who died from Covid-19, they don't even want to say their relatives died of COVID. Because people then shun them."



However, his situation was different because, according to him, "he was above stigma," hence he took the route of public education.



"I took a different route when I decided to go public. I was above stigma because I actually deal with people who need to deal with me...I decided that I was going to go all out and educate because my kids are in school. And I know that they might get this thing from their friends...I really went through the worst of Covid so I understand the disease from experience," he reiterated.



The public lecture held on December 1, 2021, was on the theme "The impact of COVID-19 pandemic: The new normal."



It formed part of the activities of the 18th Annual General and Scientific Meeting of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons.



