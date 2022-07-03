Copy of MzVee’s new album 10:30 bought for GH¢200,000

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

MzVee known in real life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, a Ghanaian singer and performer, has disclosed that someone bought a copy of her '10:30′ album for GH¢200,000 at her recent concert.



She said, “It was a fun house at the venue with amazing performances and the place was actually packed to full capacity and someone bought a copy of the album for GH¢200,000.”



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast, MzVee spoke about the joy and excitement of organizing her ‘Experience Concert’ to launch her new album.



“It was fantastic, this is actually my first event that I have planned with my team like this is the first time I’ve been very involved in a concert concerning me,” she added in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



She continued “So it was very interesting to see how the process was like and it was very nice to know that I have so much love from my colleagues in the music industry.



“Because when I called any musician to come and support me on that day, none of them refused, they all were ready to show up to support me at the experience concert day,” MzVee ended.



It was earlier reported that about 3 gentlemen also bought a copy of the '10:30′ album for GH¢30,000 each at the event which was well attended by celebrities like Stonebwoy, Edem, Kofi Kinaata and others.



