Cook your husband’s food with menstrual blood, it won’t kill him – Lutterodt

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Once again, the controversial Counsellor Lutterodt has dropped another jaw-dropper on TV3’s NewDay show.



Sharing his opinion on a story about a woman who fed her husband menstrual blood for 4 years, the counsellor insisted that the woman did no wrong.



According to him, society should be blamed because they made her think that it is her responsibility to protect her husband.



The counsellor held that this perception is a lie and that is why people are forced to do everything to supposedly keep their spouses.



He continued by saying that there is nothing his wife can do to keep him. The maintenance of a relationship depends on an individual effort but not that of their spouse and that is why cheating is a personal decision.



He said, “When a lady goes to use menses to protect her garden area, it is because we told her that this is yours, protect it, keep it. And nothing worked. The perfume didn’t work. She has used water, it was too light. She went to use perfume, the man goes out, and somebody uses another perfume.



"Menses are different. You have personal menses, so when you use your own menses, it protects your territory. And she was doing it for herself. This man has eaten this food for 4 years. If he would have died, wouldn’t he have died a long time ago?”



But a fellow panelist, Dr Dennis Bortey explained that xingesting raw blood has more implications than blood that has been cooked.



He said blood contains a lot of things, including infections, thus; contact with it should be minimal.