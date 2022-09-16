'Contracts should be reviewed as we go' - Bullgod calls for action

Entertainment of Friday, 16 September 2022

Talent manager and CEO of Bullhause Entertainment, Bullgod has admonished artistes to carefully read and understand a contract before appending their signatures.



Bullgod is known for working and grooming top artistes including Shatta Wale, music group 5Five and his latest talent, Vanilla has detailed the importance of reviewing music production contracts.



His years of experience have exposed him to the shortfalls in the industry as regards contracts between artistes and labels.



Bulldog in an interview with GhanaWeb outlined why is important for long-term contracts to be reviewed.



"For me, a contract is a continuous thing because maybe at the time I signed Vanilla maybe he had only one trouser, now I have gotten him ten trousers. At that point, something has changed...contracts should be reviewed as you go. If I say Vanilla should sign a contract for 20 years, I am sure if he is 20-something years by now, he will look at it and get scared. Meaning he will be 40-something years when he is done...realistically we need to look at the confines where we operate."



The talent manager also called out companies who 'copy' or use templates of foreign contracts that can not apply in the local industry.



"Our problem as a nation in Ghana is that we've just gone to take people's laws and we are using it as our Constitution. Their systems are different, so if a Warner Music or EMI, Empire, they have a system and structure. So when they say they have signed you for 15 years, they know what they are talking about.



"We don't have that system here so we need to work with the system that suits us. That has been our problem all the time, someone will go and take a template from GhanaWeb, where ever and then they want to change the name from Usher to Vanilla for him to sign," he told GhanaWeb.





