Contracts must be detailed – George Quaye to event organisers

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Quaye advises event organisers



Samini holds 'Samini Xperience'



The role of publicity in events highlighted



George Quaye, the Chief Executive Officer of an events company, Image Bureau, has urged his colleagues to state in detail what they require from artistes whose services they engage.



According to the event organizer, some requirements, including availability for media interviews aimed at promoting the event, are not stipulated in contracts. The decision to not do the needful, he said, affects how these events are publicized.



“They fail to tell the artistes who feature on their shows what they expect from them”, he is quoted by graphic.com.gh to have told Graphic Showbiz. “Some event organisers think the artistes should promote the events they bill them on based on the relationship they have with them. I mean they want them to do such things on a pure friendship basis. It’s supposed to be part of the contract you sign with the artistes.”



“The artistes are supposed to avail themselves for interviews and promote the event through their social media accounts. They must also do videos and photoshoots etc. and all these are supposed to be spelt out in the contracts.



“This is not supposed to be a word of mouth from the event organisers to the artistes to promote the event; state it in the contract. Event organisers should stop pleading with artistes to promote their events for them for free,” George Quaye added.



On December 24, 2021, George Quaye’s event company organized Samini’s Samini Xperience concert. The event which was held at the Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, assembled music lovers, particularly fans of Samini to celebrate the musician who had just turned 40.