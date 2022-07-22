‘Constant use of wee makes me look younger than my peers’ – Kwaw Kese

Entertainment of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese, has said that he looks younger and more energetic when compared to his friends because of his constant adherence to the advice of his doctors



“Take me and some of my friends or agemates as a case study and you will think that they are way older than me,” he stated in an interview with Okyeame Quophi on Angel TV.



The “Abodam” hitmaker while speaking on the medicinal use of the cannabis said he now uses it for tea and sprinkles it on other foods since it gives him the strength he needs.



Medical doctors in Log Angeles, USA, he claimed advised him to take in herbs; an advice which he said has helped him a lot.



To this end, Kwaw Kese urged critics of the herb to contact their doctors so they can be well-informed and educated on its importance.



He also claimed that the American police have stopped arresting weed smokers because they have realized its benefits and are instead advertising it.



The rapper added that Americans are administering the herbs to the weak and aged because they have realized that it so many medicinal uses.