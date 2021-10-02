Consider these before purchasing a dog

LifeStyle of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Olympio President, Peter Virgilio, has shared some factors people should consider before buying dogs.



He stated that this is important because it makes it easier for the dog owner to take good care of the dog.



Talking about dogs and their breeds, he explained, “Some dog breeds exist naturally, but to suit the purpose of man, we have some breeds ‘made by man’”.



Speaking to Raymond Nyamador on e.TV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, he shared, “Every dog was made for a specific purpose. If you like dogs, you should first find out if you can afford and take care of one. Also, ask yourself if the space you have can accommodate a medium-sized breed or a large breed.”



He advised that one should know whether or not they’re allergic to dogs before considering getting any. “Some people are unaware that they are allergic to dogs so you have to know.”



Peter highlighted that once all these questions are answered, then you can go ahead to find dogs that meet your requirements or the specific needs you want them for.



Citing an example he said, “If you leave in an apartment and no dogs are allowed on the compound, you will need something smaller. Knowing this will inform your decision on what to choose. You could just get a poodle or a small hairy dog in such a situation.”



He also suggested to dog lovers to undertake a Google search for dogs they will like to have. “This can help you get a fair idea of what to expect.”