Connect with nature if you’re struggling with depression – Counselor Perfect

LifeStyle of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Counseling Psychologist, Counselor Perfect, has asserted that connecting with nature is a very effective way of dealing with depression.



In an interview with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, the host of eTV Ghana’s Girl Vibes show, Counselor Perfect explained that spending more time outdoors and connecting with nature is a great therapy for people who are dealing with depression.



“If you’re dealing with depression, you can try spending more time outdoors than indoors. Now that we’re in the season of planting, you can also plant. When you’re gardening, it’s a form of exercise and you get to enjoy the fresh air as well and connect with nature. That helps a lot,” she said.



She emphasized the need for people dealing with depression to exercise regularly. “When you do exercises like running, going to the gym and all that, it helps a lot because it helps you to ease off stress,” the psychologist advised.



Counselor Perfect further added that picking up a new hobby is another way of fighting off depression.



“You can start going to the gym, going out with your friends to parties and a whole lot. When you do these, it helps but when you shut yourself in your room, it won’t make your situation any better. Again, there are certain types of music that you shouldn’t listen to when you’re depressed because they dampen your mood,” she insisted.



Counselor Perfect also warned people going through depression to be very selective on the caliber of people they move with because the behavior of people they spend time with can worsen or better their situation.