'Congratulations to myself' - Gyakie completes KNUST

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Gyakie has completed her university education



• The singer was a student of the KNUST



•She is well known for the hit song "Forever"





Young and budding female singer, Gyakie, has completed her First Degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The "Forever" hitmaker who gained world attention with her single in 2021 has been marked as the next big thing in the Ghanaian music industry.



Gyakie who shot to fame last year has had to juggle between schooling and working as a performing artiste after gaining public attention for her songs.



Photos making rounds on social media has confirmed that the singer wrote her last paper today. Gyakie, real name, Jackline Acheampong, studied International Business at KNUST.



In photos shared by her colleagues from the KNUST School of Business, they were captured wearing sea blue coloured long-sleeved shirts.



Congratulatory messages have poured in for the artiste, who has been commended for completing her university education.



Below are photos of Gyakie and her friends from KNUST:

















