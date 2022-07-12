Congratulations pour as Funke Akindele emerges Lagos State PDP Deputy governorship candidate

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, has been named the Peoples Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate of Lagos State.



The actress confirmed her deputy governorship candidacy in a video on her verified Instagram page on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.



Funke Akindele was selected after she was listed among five names released as the potential running mates of the party’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor.



The shortlisted names were Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East Yeye Shobajo; another governorship aspirant David Kolawole Vaughan known as DAKOVA and Engr. Teslim Balogun”.



Following the confirmation of her deputy governorship candidacy via her Instagram page, social media users and her colleagues have taken to the comment session to congratulate the actress.



TACHA.ETH said: "Seeing women come forward this 2023 Elections is a thing of JOY!! Congratulations Funke Akindele

@funkeakindele We can’t change the system without being PART of the SYSTEM! The time starts now."



Sherryshealthycorner said: "This is amazing! Pausing your career to do this is commendable. When we ask youths to get involved this is exactly what it looks like. A step in the right direction."



Nigeriaachieversawards wrote: "Congratulations ma women in politics success all the way! We are PVC ready."



Thedamilolaoni wrote: "Congratulations Mama! And yes! I hear you! Refined women in Politics! Love to see it."



Hesta_alaga said: "Way to go!!! We can’t right things on social media if we don’t get involved directly! It’s time for every youth that wants a chance to join a political party so as to occupy an office to effect change.

Thank you @funkejenifaakindele for answering the call we love you mama."



Angel_palazzo_ said: "Mummy this is everything I am so proud of you and I believe a lot will change you have my support"



Officiallolo1 said: "Congratulations…. Stand by your convictions and do all God has called you to do"



Ritarock_official wrote: "Women in politics love to see it Go mama"



Classy_hammie_ said: "It’s really time, May God bless and support you ma."



