Confusion as Mzbel’s ‘huge funeral’ plan for late Muslim father is rejected

Entertainment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mzbel’s ‘huge funerals’ plan faces opposition



Mzbel to organize two huge funerals in Ghana, Manchester for late father



Mzbel mourns late father



There is a brewing misunderstanding between a section of Ghanaians and Mzbel’s camp over her decision to organize two huge funerals for her late father.



Earlier, the singer disclosed how she sought permission from her uncle (Apagyehene of Ekumfi Nanabin Twidan Royal Family, Nana Asare Oky3hen Yeboah I) to organize a one-week observation and two funeral ceremonies for her late father who has already been buried in accordance with Islamic practices.



Mzbel stated on social media that she intends to hold two huge funerals in Ghana and Manchester posthumously for her father.



“My Uncle has spoken! He is my daddy's direct back born! Maame Ekua Bentuma Amoah. You are a princess. Your Uncle is Nana Asare Oky3hen Yeboah I, Apagyehene, and Nana of Ekumfi Nanabin Twidan Royal Family. We will have a huge funeral back home in Ghana and here in Manchester! With my permission, you can go ahead with the one-week observation! #GeorgeAmoah #UncleGeorge,” she wrote on Facebook on January 30, 2022.



But a section of Ghanaians, especially Muslims, have condemned Mzbel’s plan. They have argued that she needs to honour her father’s religion.



They believe that per the doctrines of Islam, it will be in the right interest of Mzbel to solemnly mourn her father and channel all monies intended for the funerals to charity.



A National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart, Hajia Mussybaby MJ Adams, is one of those kicking against the decision.



“Dear Mzbel there's no better gift a daughter can give her father than obeying he's order. Thus no funeral, 3 days, 1 week or whatsoever. Honour your father's will and u will be blessed. Don't try and go against he's will as people are ordering you to. Kindly do as he says and you will be rewarded, but if u wish to please the world and reject your father's will, that's your business,” Hajia wrote on Facebook.



In response, Mzbel has asked Hajia Mussybaby to channel all her concerns to her uncle, who formally gave her the green light to organize the funeral.



“Hajia at this point I'm lost and confused! My Uncle in Manchester, Nana Asare Oky3hen Yeboah I Apagyehene, Nana of Ekumfi Nanabin Twidan Royal Family. Again the Chief of the Mfanteman Association of the Greater Manchester UK. Wants us to honor my Dad with a funeral... please reach out to him,” she stated.



Read the comments below



























