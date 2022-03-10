Concert Review: Kidi, Kuami Eugene's masterclass performance at Indigo

Entertainment of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: GNA

Some Ghanaian music lovers had doubts whether Kuami Eugene and Kidi could pull off a great show at the Indigo in the O2 Arena in London, and they indeed put up a memorable and gigantic show last Sunday.



The Indigo, which is over 2600 capacity, was fully sold out prior to the show and two of Ghana's best musical acts exceeded expectations as they thrilled fans who trooped to the venue with popular classics.



Kidi and Kuami Eugene during last Sunday's performance demonstrated the bright future of Ghanaian music as they exhibited some flawless pieces of stagecraft with packed fans singing along every hit.



Mr Dennis Tawiah, Chief Executive Officer of Akwaabauk, partnering promoter for the concert said this was a show for the Ghana music industry.



“It has been quite a few years since there has been a sold-out event in the UK by Ghanaian artists, so I think it is a good step for the industry and hopefully we can build on it,” he said.



Ghana's most decorated rapper Sarkodie was among the surprise artists to show up on stage and as usual, the "King" of Ghanaian rap showcased his class with some ruthless rap masterclass.



Award-winning Reggae and Dancehall musician Stonebwoy was at the Indigo to support the concert and thrilled fans with some powerful musical vibes.



The Ghana-Naija connection was reignited after Mayorkun stepped on stage with Kidi and Kuami Eugene dropping his notable hits.



It was an electrifying atmosphere at the Indigo and a big win for Ghanaian music as we look to project our rhythm to the world.



The concert which was part of Akwaabauk Ghana's 65th Independence celebrations and Ghana History Month in the UK was organised in collaboration with Lynx Entertainment.



Akwaabauk Ghana History Month is supported by TropicalSun Foods, WorldRemit, DMA Investments, First Class Shipping Diaspora Insurance and Lemonde finance.