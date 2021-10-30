Compare yourself to people who haven’t made it too – Opanka

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Popular Ghanaian rapper, Opanka, has advised that sometimes it is important for people to compare themselves to others who haven’t made it in life yet.



He noted that we must not always compare ourselves to people who are already up there because when we do that, we do not realize how far God has brought us and we do not give Him the due gratitude.



Interviewed on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Drive show, he shared with the host, Doctar Cann that “A lot of people have come and they are no more heard of but we are still here so, in all things, we must give thanks to God”.



“That is why I usually say that in life, we must not always compare ourselves to successful people. Sometimes, you can compare yourselves to them so that it motivates you but other times, compare yourself to people who have not made it so that you can realize how far apart God has brought you from them and thank HIM”, he urged.



According to him, the fact that we may not be where we want to be does not mean that there has been no progress in our lives, hence, we must look back where we started and give gratitude all through the journey.



Opanka has recently released a new song titled ‘Freedom’ which is currently out for streaming on all digital platforms.