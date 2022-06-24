Companies do not want to be associated with gospel music – Cwesi Oteng

Entertainment of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel artiste and Preacher Cwesi Oteng has bemoaned the lack of investment in the gospel music industry by companies in the country.



According to the singer, the corporate sector do not want to associate with the gospel music industry in the country.



Speaking in an interview with OB Nartey on No 1 FM’s mid-morning show, the gospel artiste said: “Gospel music is undermined, dishonoured, disrespected.



“Companies don’t want to associate.”



Giving reasons, companies do not want to be associated with the industry in the country, he explained that: “Well, I think, it’s religion. It’s religion. Companies don’t want to associate. You may doubt it but that’s what it is.”



He however disproved the assertion that weak proposals, brand positioning and constant conflicts in the Gospel fraternity are the reasons, for the lack of interest shown in the industry by companies.



“Do you really want to compare the fights in the secular world with that of the Gospel world? Also, why can’t Gospel musicians also be humans and express human emotions?”



The singer is currently promoting his 2022 ‘Momo (Mobile Money)’ single.