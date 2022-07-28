‘Common restaurant you couldn’t run and you want to run GHAMRO' – Rex Omar jabs Akosua Agyapong

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rex Omar, a former Board Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), has questioned if his colleague, Akosua Agyapong, will be able to run GHAMRO looking citing a record of how she failed in running her restaurant.



According to him, instead of his NAKOREX music group mate seeking clarifications over things she does not understand, she goes about alleging that the executives of GHAMRO have been misappropriating funds.



Speaking on Accra-based JoyNews, Rex Omar said, persons who claim to have evidence that GHAMRO is misappropriating funds of musicians should trigger legal actions to seek accountability.



He said persons who are elected to lead the group must be allowed to do their work because they [GHAMRO Board members] are striving to be transparent and accountable.



“In this life, there are two groups of people – there is somebody who says ‘I don’t know [understand] and explain to me’ and then somebody who would also say ‘I don’t know but whatever you want to explain I don’t care [about it]; I’ve made up my mind and this is what I think.



“We have majority of people like that. One of them like Akosua Agyapong. Since Kojo Antwi’s time, she’s been going from television to radio stations saying ‘GHAMRO is stealing money, I have documents.' If you have proof that anybody has stolen GHAMRO money, it’s criminal. Take those documents, report and let the person be arrested; then, you have a case," Rex Omar said.



He added that people cannot jump “from one radio station to another” making accusations just for the sake of it.



“Common restaurant you couldn’t run and you want to run GHAMRO; it’s a joke,” Rex Omar stressed.



Akosua Agyapong in an earlier interview with Accra-based Onua TV stated, “if you are a spinner and members of GHAMRO come to collect your fees, ask them to show their license before you make the payment. Because they are spending and misappropriating our money.



"Rex Omar is the worst, he’s the worst Board Chairman I have ever witnessed. Now, Papa Yankson too is gone – GHAMRO used to give such legends only ¢100 monthly for something they call welfare. I don’t even know if they still pay the same amount today."



"I don’t know why the Attorney-General is still not closing down that office? Why should musicians die poor?" the Frema hitmaker quizzed.