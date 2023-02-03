Coming up on Moans & Cuddles: Plus-size women talk about sex

Entertainment of Friday, 3 February 2023

Paula Amma Broni kicks off the new season of Moans & Cuddles with one of the hottest conversations.



In this episode, two plus-size women, Qita More and Regina Etornam Agbenyo, seek to clear up the misconceptions surrounding loving and making love with heavily-endowed women.



This educational edition will provide tips to women on how to make sex more pleasurable, with a focus on hygiene as well as sex positions that work best for plus-size women.



Catch all the fun and wild revelations on Tuesday, February 7 on GhanaWeb TV as we premiere the first show for the year 2023.



