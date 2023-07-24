Comedy in Ghana now better than before – Lawyer Nti admits

Entertainment of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian comic actor, Richmond Xavier Amoako, popularly known as Lawyer Nti, has established that the comedy industry is now far better than some years back.



He said after careful analysis, the industry is currently receiving a lot of support from stakeholders.



“Currently, when you look at the comedy industry, the kind of support we are receiving among others, if you compare it to the situation some few years ago I will say it is far better now. But of course, there is more to be done”. Lawyer Nti told Ezra FM in an interview.



He, however, admitted that comedy in countries like Nigeria is flourishing better, and as such, Ghanaian comedians are hoping for the best as well.



“People see entertaining as something cheap to do so when they invite you to be their MC they want to pay you little. But that same person would want to give a musician about GHC 20,000 to perform for just about five minutes at the same program you are paid just about GHC 2000 as MC for about 2 hours.



“Some of these things are a bit worrying, but we pray that as our fan base grow, they will begin to appreciate our craft and pay us well”, he stressed.



Watch his full interview on Talkertainment with Elsie Lamar below:



