Comedy and Poetry Awards slated for September 10

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 September 2022

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

The third edition of the Comedy and Poetry Awards (COPO Awards) is scheduled to take place on September 10 at AH Hotel in East Legon.



Comedy and Poetry Awards aims at celebrating hardworking comedians and poets in Ghana.



Some of the categories to be awarded at the 8 pm event include Best Comedy Skit Act of the Year, Best TV Comedy of the Year, Best Comedy Cartoonist, Best Comedy Theatre Event, Best Comedian of the Year, Best Promising, Best Comedy Club Of The Year and Best Comedian Production of the Year.



The rest are Best Spoken Act of the Year, Best Spoken Word performer of the year, Best Male Spoken Act of the Year and Best Female Spoken Word Act of the Year.



A total of 30 awards will be given on the night and the event organisers Creative Republic assured a good show on the night.



The event will be thrilled with endless laughter and humour from Ghana’s finest in Comedy such as OB Amponsah, Jeneral Ntatia, OH Joo, Comedian Alowess, and many other hilarious Comedians.



On the Poetry side is Rhyme Sonny, the Poetry Slam Winner Faiba Bernard, and the 2021 Best Performance Poet Timmy among the wonderful performances on the night.



Speaking in an interview with the Creative Director, Mr. Dennis Boateng he stated “this year’s event marks a great milestone in the organization of the Awards project and I humbly entreat all nominees, media persons, entertainment stakeholders, brands, and the entire Nation to come onboard to make it a successful project as it goes a long way to help grow the industry in Ghana and beyond.”







Below is the full list of Categories with the nominees



1. BEST COMEDY CARTOONIST OF THE YEAR



• Akosua Cartoon



• DGN Comics



• Tales of Nazir - Louis Appiah



• Tilapia



• September Degree – fynnjs_studios





2. BEST TV COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR



• Half Serious Show – GH One



• The Real News – UTV



• What Don’t You Know – Joy Prime



• Kejetia Vs Makola - TV3





3. BEST COMEDY SKIT ACT OF THE YEAR



• Pastor With Dredlocks



• MJ the Comedian



• SDK Dele



• Comedian Waris



• Jeffery Nortey



• Made In Ghana



• Aka Ebenezer



• Maame Esi Forson



• Seniorman Layla





4. MOST POPULAR COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR



• OB Amponsah



• Lekzy the Comic



• Comedian Waris



• Akrobeto



• Clemento Suarez



• Aka Ebenezer



5. BEST STAND UP COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR



• Augustine Dennis



• ID James Brown



• OB Amponsah



• Lekzy DeComic



• MJ the Comedian



• Jacinta Ocansey



• Comedian Waris





6. BEST COMEDY THEATRE ACT OF THE YEAR



• Benjamin Solomon (Doctor So)



• Jeneral Ntatia



• Clemento Suarez



• Nana Gyasi Owusu



• Foster Romanus



• Kojo Delong



• Lawyer Nti





7. BEST COMEDY THEATRE EVENT OF THE YEAR



• Our Day – Superfam Network



• Arsenal Again? – Superfam Network



• Are You God? – Yadah Productions



• Osofo’s Wahala – Heritage of Africa



• Umoufia – GH Media Productions





8. BEST COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR



• Clemento Suarez



• Jacinta Okansey



• OB Amponsah



• Akrobeto



• Aka Ebenezer





9. BEST HEADLINE COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR



• OB Amponsah



• Lekzy the Comic



• Augustine Dennis



• Comedian Waris



• MJ the Comedian



• Heiress Jacinta





10. BEST COMEDY ACTOR OF THE YEAR



• Clemento Suarez



• Kojo Nkansah



• Akrobeto



• Yaw Dabo



• Aka Ebenezer



• Enock Darko





11. BEST COMEDY ACTRESS OF THE YEAR



• Efua Dell



• Jackline Mensah



• Jacinta Ocansey



• Maame Esi Forson





12. BEST COMEDY EVENT OF THE YEAR



• Strings of Laughter – Panda Entertainment



• The Hahaha Show – O-Sid Productions



• Laugh It Off – Parrot Mouth Ministries



• New Year Comedy Show – LAMSA PRODUCTIONS





13. BEST RADIO COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR



• WMT Show – Pluzz FM



• Around the World – Peace FM



• Weekend City Show – Joy FM





14.BEST NEW COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR



• Efua Dell



• David Entertainer



• Pastor with Dreadlocks



• Kyekyeku



• Felicia Osei



• Comedian Ma-Nuel



• Kweku GH





15. BEST TV COMEDY SERIES OF THE YEAR



• Pa2Pa



• Cocoa Season



• Papa Kumasi



• Regimental Sargent Major (RSM) –



• The Osei’s





16. BEST FEMALE COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR



• Felicia Osei



• Jacinta Ocansey



• Afia Barcelona



• Efua Dell



• Jackeline Mensah



• Juicy Vibez



• Maame Esi Forson





17. BEST AFRICAN COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR – (GH BASED)



• Okokobioko



• Pararan



• Comedian Hogan



• Parrot Mouth



• Shegelaborbor



• Comedian Teekay





18. BEST COMIC INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR



• Wesley Kesse



• Comedian Waris



• Made In Ghana



• Felicia Osei



• Aka Ebenezer



• Jackeline Mensah



• SDK Dele



• Asantewaa



19. MOST PROMISING COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR



• Efua Dell



• Papa Yaw Ataamle



• Ebenezer Dwumoh



• Oh Joo



• Afia Barcelona



• Comedian Alowess



• Kyekyeku



• Ato Pa GH





20. BEST COMEDY CLUB OF THE YEAR



• Accra Comedy Club



• 2927 Comedy Club



• Sugar Daddy Comedy Club





21. BEST COMEDY SPECIAL OF THE YEAR



• Sex After Marriage – MJ the Comedian



• Romanus Incomplete – Foster Romanus



• Popular But Broke – OB Amponsah



• Too Cute To Be Mute – Lekzy DeComic



• Seriously Unserious – Comedian Waris





22.BEST COMEDY PRODUCTION BRAND OF THE YEAR



• Supafam Network



• Leizer – Legacy Production



• 2 Idiots Productions



• O-SID Productions



• Nyansapo Productions



• Kasa Entertainment







POETRY: SPOKEN WORD



1. BEST SPOKEN WORD ACT OF THE YEAR



• Vitus Zulee



• Nana Asaase



• Rhyme Sonny



• Apiorkor



• Poetra Asantewa



• Jeffery Nortey



• Menaye Ideas





2. BEST SPOKEN WORD EVENT OF THE YEAR



• Jesus Loves Poetry – Poet Timmy



• The Matriach’s Verse – Apiorkor



• Pills Of Arts – Menaye Ideas



• Creative Convos – Vitus Speakz



• Mental Pictures V. – Nana Asaase





3. BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM/EP OF THE YEAR



• Called Out – Barima Yoofi



• Gold Coast – Nelson Mandela Jnr



• Son of Africa – The Observer



• Half Time EP – Kwame Shelta





4. BEST NEW SPOKEN WORD ACT OF THE YEAR



• Omar D’Poet



• Nana AK



• Barima Yoofi



• Gifted Tima



• Kwame Shelta





5. BEST SPOKEN WORD PERFORMER OF THE YEAR



• Rhyme Sonny



• Poet Timmy



• Apiokor



• Nana Asaase



• Vitus Speaks



• Menaye Ideas



• Jeffery Nortey



6. BEST SPOKEN WORD VIDEO OF THE YEAR



• The Comeback – Vitus Speaks



• Ama – Poet Timmy



• The Journey 1 - JewellKin Speaks



• Letting go “Fakye” – Cobby D’Poet



• Ghanaian Identity – Menaye Ideas •





7. BEST MALE SPOKEN WORD ACT OF THE YEAR



• Cobby D’Poet



• Poet Timmy



• Jeffery Nortey



• Nana Asaase



• Rhyme Sonny



• Vitus Speaks



• Nelson Mandela Jnr



• The Observer





8. BEST FEMALE SPOKEN WORD ACT OF THE YEAR



• Menaye Ideas



• Apiokor



• Asantewaa



• Nakeeyat Dramani