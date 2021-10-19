Comedians are some of the most intelligent people in society – David Oscar

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

David Oscar Dogbe, popularly called David Oscar in entertainment circles has mentioned that comedians are some of the most intelligent people in society.



In an interview on Reggae Republic with Haruna Babangida on Y 97.9 FM, the reggae artist mentioned that comedians were very intelligent and that their abilities were downplayed in society. He added that stand-up comedy to him was the highest bar in comedy and required intelligence to engage in the act.



“Comedians are some of the most intelligent people in society, you need to be very intelligent to be able to show us the funny side of what we do, usually people tend to downplay comedians, in this case, I would like to take the trouble to explain a little further, you know when I say comedians in Ghana and in fact under the genre comedy, there are comic actors, there are those who do parodies and stand-up etc and in this instance, I am referring to stand-up comedians, some of them who are able to craft a whole set and just come pick a microphone, stand on stage and he is telling you things and you are laughing, for me that is the highest bar in comedy,” he said.



Being asked whether he would return to his comedy career, he said that he would love to return to the comedy industry but not as a performer but as a producer of a comedy series, and vowed to return with his comedy series if he was able to gather enough resources.



“As a comic actor yes, I could, I mean, if there’s an opportunity to do that why not, but in the scope of stand-up comedy, I would rather love to produce, I had a show, I had a comedy series. In the future, if I have the resources this is something I would like to bring back,” he added.



He finally entreated his fans to anticipate his upcoming reggae album and continue to stream his songs on digital platforms.