‘Comedian Waris does not deserve my attention’ – Xandy Kamel

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Xandy Kamel recently got into a heated argument with Comedian Waris during a program at the Zionfelix studio.



The two entertainers used a lot of unprintable words on each other after Comedian Waris decided to call out Xandy Kamel for literally being all over the place on social media and that she supposedly has issues with a lot of entertainers.



In a new interview with Zionfelix on the Uncut show, Xandy was asked why she reacted that day during the show.



She made the point that she does not see the need to comment on the matter again because she has a lot of important issues that demand her attention.



Xandy added that currently, she has a lot of people who have constantly been advising her against engaging herself in petty social media fights like the one with Waris or anyone else.



The former Angel TV presenter hilariously added that she will only engage herself in any social media fights with someone when there is money to be made out of it.



Watch the video below:



