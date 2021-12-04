Comedian SDK shares videos his late father featured in

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian comic actor, SDK Dele announced the death of his father on Wednesday, November 24.



Breaking the sad news to his followers on social media, the skit producer and content creator wrote: “Lost my dad today, rest in peace my oldgee.”



Just about two weeks down the line, the comic actor has shared a rather emotional video of his dad and himself at the time he was alive to tell the world that he would always cherish their memories.



The clip captures the various moments Sdkdele and his father were on set shooting some of his skits that entertained fans.



Watch the video below:



