Comedian OB Amponsah launches revolutionary standup special

Entertainment of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Award-winning comedian OB Amponsah has premiered a 60-minute comedy podcast to kickstart the launch of his revolutionary stand-up special, Popular but Broke, slated for the 11th of December this year at the National Theatre of Ghana.



The groundbreaking special, headlined by the star and set to feature several of the biggest comics from each of the past four generations is exclusive to Ghanaian standup comedians and would go down in history as Ghana’s first All-Star Comedy weekend.



This was revealed in an explosive one-piece podcast featuring a star-studded panel of the finest comics from each of the past four generations. It was also the first time in entertainment history that a panel had sat on film solely to discuss the comedy sector.



Comedy pioneer Fritz Baffour, screen favourite Mikki Osei Berko- alias Master Richard, and poster boy Derick Kobina Bonney [DKB] fittingly addressed the good, the bad and the brighter side of Ghanaian comedy on the star-studded panel. The Fritz & Friends show and Master Richard’s Taxi Driver soap com are arguably the two biggest comedy shows in television history. DKB and OB Amponsah also represent the biggest names in contemporary and current comedy respectively. Here, in scintillating synergy, all of their best talents and hidden attributes were on full display.



It was a rare masterclass production of an insightful and entertaining comedy clinic immersed in a cocktail of rich intellect, wits and humour. The conversations were a good listen on the origins and foundations of the Ghanaian comedy industry, as well as its value, evolution and challenges. The quartet clamoured for better investment and support from the government and stakeholders. They also announced a plan to front the conception of a recognized body dedicated to preserving the interest of the sector and creating value for the art.



All four are set to play major roles at the Popular but Broke standup special headlined by OB Amponsah. The special is set to become the biggest comedy event in Ghana since the pandemic. Exclusive to Ghanaian comics and starring some of the biggest names of the last four generations, it may also just be the most iconic comedy event in Ghanaian comedy history.