Comedian K.D. recounts how Jojo Arhin led him to the light

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Ghanaian comedian cum musician, Kwaku Asante Dwomoh, popularly known as K.D., has shared a brief story of how his life transformed after he met gospel worship and praise leader minister Jojo Arhin.



Jojo Arhin is a versatile Kumasi-based gospel artiste whose ministry has been a blessing to Ghanaians.



In an exclusive interview with filmmaker and publicist Skbeatz Records, the comedian was asked to share his salvation story and this is what he said:



"I used to be involved with several secular gigs back on campus. And at one event, I got to meet Jojo Arhin.



"He had a ministration and unfortunately, his keyboardist couldn't make it.



"I was recommended to him and he called me to perform with him on stage.



"Through my walk with him, I discovered my true purpose and surrendered myself to Christ," he said.



"Indeed Jojo Arhin has truly helped me," he reiterated.



K.D. is also a talented comedian and research analyst by profession.



