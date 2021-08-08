You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 08Article 1327783

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records

Comedian K.D. recounts how Jojo Arhin led him to the light

Musician and comedian, Kwaku Asante Dwomoh play videoMusician and comedian, Kwaku Asante Dwomoh

Ghanaian comedian cum musician, Kwaku Asante Dwomoh, popularly known as K.D., has shared a brief story of how his life transformed after he met gospel worship and praise leader minister Jojo Arhin.

Jojo Arhin is a versatile Kumasi-based gospel artiste whose ministry has been a blessing to Ghanaians.

In an exclusive interview with filmmaker and publicist Skbeatz Records, the comedian was asked to share his salvation story and this is what he said:

"I used to be involved with several secular gigs back on campus. And at one event, I got to meet Jojo Arhin.

"He had a ministration and unfortunately, his keyboardist couldn't make it.

"I was recommended to him and he called me to perform with him on stage.

"Through my walk with him, I discovered my true purpose and surrendered myself to Christ," he said.

"Indeed Jojo Arhin has truly helped me," he reiterated.

K.D. is also a talented comedian and research analyst by profession.

