Comedian Ice Kenkey choked on pizza but died in the hospital - Friend narrates

Entertainment of Sunday, 12 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran comedian reported dead



Friend narrates how Ice Kenkey died



Ice Kenkey's death shocks family



Comedian and actor, Ice Kenkey, born Kwaku Danquah's death has been confirmed by his close friend and business partner, Owusu Ansah who has narrated the circumstances surrounding his "sudden" demise.



According to his confidant, he got choked on pizza and was rushed to the hospital but passed away two days after.



Speaking on Peace FM's Entertainment Review on Saturday, June 11, the late actor's friend stated that his family is still in shock over his demise, adding that the late comedian didn't have any underlining illness.



"On Tuesday he came to work and found me packing...he went out to buy pizza and came to eat with the kids around. He started coughing in the process of eating the pizza. It seemed he had choked on it. Before they could bring him water he became weak and was rushed to the Lapaz Community Hospital.



"He was admitted on that Tuesday and on Wednesday we were all there to visit but his condition was bad. In the early morning of Thursday, about 1:13 am he passed away," Mr Ansah narrated adding that "he didn't have any underlining illness, he has okay as we all went about our business."



Ice Kenkey, famed for his role in 'Key Soap Concert Party', died at age 57 and is succeeded by a wife and four children.



"Ice Kenkey was both based in Ghana and abroad due to his travel and tour business. He used to come to Ghana every month... we are all shocked by his demise," Mr Ansah added.