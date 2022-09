Entertainment of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Award-winning Ghanaian comedian Baba Spirit has died.



Details of his death is not known.



Baba Spirit made national headlines in 2017 when he dared popular boxer Ayittey Powers to face him in a boxing match.



Baba Spirit died on Thursday, September 8.



