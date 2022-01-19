You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 19Article 1448611

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Come home and re-register your SIM card - Criss Waddle 'teases' Black Stars after AFCON exit

Comoros beat Ghana Black Stars

Criss Waddle mocks Black Stars team

Re-register your SIM or have it deactivated, Comm. Minister to Ghanaians

Rapper Criss Waddle is the latest to troll the Ghana national football team, Black Stars following their abysmal performance and elimination at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He has advised the team to quickly head back to Ghana to partake in the nationwide re-registration of SIM cards.

Waddle's tweet read: "Chale make the players pack their things then come register their SIM card na this team dier so so broken heart."

On Tuesday, January 18, Comoros won their first game in the AFCON tournament after they beat Black Stars to emerge third in Group C.

Ghanaians who watched the game last night were left heartbroken as the Black Stars failed to qualify. This only means that the players are coming home early.

Reacting to this, Criss Waddle in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb charged the players to take the opportunity to get their Ghana Card to enable them re-register their SIMs and prevent a deactivation as stated by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization.

According to the Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, "All unregistered SIMs will be deactivated at the end of the registration exercise. We will enforce the law to the letter.”

The exercise which ends in March 2022 allows the team ample time to re-register their SIMs.

