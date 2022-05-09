Colour and culture as Asantehene holds durbar in Memphis

Entertainment of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II flew to the United States of America for the 2022 Memphis in May International Festival dedicated to Ghana.



As part of his activities, the Asantehene on Saturday, May 7, 2022, held a durbar where his Royal Majesty sat in state with his chiefs and queen mothers.



Preceding the durbar, the Asantehene and his chiefs held a grand procession through the streets of Memphis where the colours and culture of Ashanti were put on full display.



The procession commenced at 126 Beale Street and ended at Handy Park where the Asanteman durbar was held.



As usual with the Otumfuo’s procession, the sounds of drums and the chants of appellations to the occupant of the Golden Stool dominate videos of the procession sighted by GhanaWeb.



TWI NEWS



Also sighted in the video were some proud Ghanaians and Ashanti residents in the US who adorned in their Kente clothes to join his majesty’s procession.



Watch video below:







