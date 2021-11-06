Collaborating with young artistes keeps you alive – Captain Planet

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian rapper and afro-pop artiste, Captain Planet has disclosed that featuring new and young artistes keeps older artistes relevant and alive.



Speaking in an interview with Naa Dzama during the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’ on Y 102.5 FM, the ‘Wo Gyi Obi Girl’ hitmaker termed the new artistes as “new school” and talented individuals with the aim of promoting Ghanaian music. He also mentioned that collaborating with the new artistes kept older artistes alive.



“They are the new school, they are all talented and people love them. They are pushing Ghana to the world as well, it feels good collaborating with them and it keeps you alive too,” he said.



He also lamented on the unsupportive attitudes of Ghanaians, expressed displeasure to the act, and advised that Ghanaians desist from that.



“Your own people will just bypass your song and tweets like they didn’t see it, it is very bad and we need to push each other,” he lamented.



Captain Planet further stated that God created human beings to be interdependent for their survival and felt good supporting others.



“People don’t know we are created like organisms that have to live at the expense of other organisms, that’s how God created us to depend on each other. So, it feels good to support people,” he added.



Captain Planet is currently promoting his new song ‘Abodie’ which features ‘new school’ artiste Kuami Eugene and hinted at the release of another song with Kelvyn Boy, a ‘new school’ artiste.



Jeffery Sylvanus Dodji popularly known as Captain Planet is a Ghanaian rapper who became popular in 2003 after his music group ‘4 X 4’ released their debut album ‘Siklitele’. The group consisted of Ronnie, Bright, Abortion, and Captain Planet. The ‘4 X 4’ group is currently not in existence, Coded (Abortion) and Captain Planet are subsequently pursuing solo music careers.