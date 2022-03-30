‘Coded’ needed the insults, what's your problem? – Afia Schwar to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The controversial comedianne, Valentina Abena Agyeiwaa popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that Coded of 4 x 4 fame asked her to insult him on live radio.



According to her, the musician was willing to pay her to rain insults on him so his new single “Dadadamuase” could trend because his single was not enjoying massive air play.



She however said, Coded couldn’t afford the charges that came with the job since she charged the musician 20,000 dollars. She therefore did him a favour by insulting Coded for free so he could trend.



Her response comes after social media users lambasted her behaviour and Abeiku Santana for allowing a guest to humiliate another guest on his show.



But Afia Schwazenegger believes Abeiku Santana did no wrong and should be left alone.



She made this revelation in a video posted on her Instagram page.



“What is your problem, I was there when Coded took his phone and called me to insult him because his song “Daadamuase” was not trending, I charged him 20,000 dollars which he couldn’t pay.”



“I then insulted him for free, now what is your problem? Coded is not complaining, what has Abeiku done, why do you people hate Abeiku that much? He would have been an asset if he was your family member. You people should mind your business”, she added.