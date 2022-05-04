Coded blames Abeiku Santana for Afia Schwarzenegger insult

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Afia Schwarzenegger insults Coded



Coded displeased with Abeiku’s way of handling interview



Musician reportedly begs comedienne for insults just for trends



Former member of defunct music group 4X4, Coded, has blamed Abeiku Santana for not stopping Afia Schwarzenegger when she rained insults on him.



Speaking with blogger, Zionfelix, he said he will not blame the controversial comedienne for raining painful insults on him but would blame Abeiku for not moderating his show properly.



“I will never blame my sister for that thing that happened. I will rather blame my senior brother Abeiku Santana because knowing radio ethics and him being a qualified journalist, I believe strongly that when you are even placing a call to somebody, you should make your guest know.



“I never knew about it. That, I’m not offended. But when the call came through, and the person started saying that, you allowed it and made the person go on and on until the person hanged up on you,” Coded said.



Afia Schwarzenegger and Coded engaged in an altercation following the release of 'Dada Damoase' by the latter. The comedienne had argued that she created the phrase to express gratitude to persons who supported her in diverse ways when her father died.



Coded during the interview disclosed that before releasing the song, he had reached out to Afia for permission to ride the crest of her famous term to revive his career.



“I was very very sad when I came back to my senses because I was stunned. I didn’t expect that. People are saying a lot of things. Are you expecting me to retaliate? No, I can never do that,” Coded told Zionfelix.



Meanwhile, Coded has refuted claims he paid Afia Schwarzenegger to insult him on radio. The comedienne had said the musician reached out to her with a sum of $20,000 for her to insult him live on radio. The intention, according to Afia Schwarzenegger was for the song to trend.



“She said she charged me $20,000? No, that wasn’t the conversation. The conversation was for her to know that I had used a word that came from her. Dada Damoase, it came from her. Out of respect, I placed a call to my senior brother Fred Nuamah to get in touch with her for me. So yes I agree that I called her, and that was the conversation,” Coded clarified on Hitz FM.