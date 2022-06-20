Club shooting: Lady recounts ugly incident involving Burna Boy, associates

Entertainment of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

The lady who was assaulted alongside her husband by security guards attached to Burna Boy has finally broken her silence.



The lady who is simply identified as Briella Neme in a lengthy post on her Instagram stories on Monday, June 20 narrated the incident at the nightclub.



According to her, they were visiting Nigeria from the United States and the United Kingdom for their friend's wedding.



They visited Cubana Nightclub to celebrate the couple in the company of about twenty friends when the ugly incident occurred.



Briella narrated how she was accosted three times by Burna Boy's men requesting her to meet him.



"On the first attempt I told them I wasn't interested in talking to Burna Boy and I am married to my partner. He came again the second time and was met with the same response, he came the third time and that caused a few of our friends to flare up as they asked why he kept coming to disturb me," she recounted.



She said this led to a fight between her friends and Burna Boy's team. However, it was briefly resolved by the security personnel at the club.



Briella while recounting what happened said within a split second there was chaos in the club.



Her partner and friend were shot in the head and leg respectively.



The young lady said it took the owner of the nightclub, Obi Cubana four days to reach out to them after the shooting.



Breilla said she has been traumatized since the ugly incident.



The news of Burna Boy and his associates almost killing fun-seekers at the club broke some weeks ago.



Several eyewitnesses gave accounts of how the singer and his crew acted in an uncivilized manner causing harm to both people and properties at the club.























