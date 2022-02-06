Clown! - Afia Schwarzenegger replies Nana Tornado

Entertainment of Sunday, 6 February 2022

Afia Schwar's father dead



Afia Schwarzenegger mourns her late father



Nana Tornado makes shocking revelations about Afia Schwarzenegger’s father



Queen Afia Schwarzenegger has finally responded to some allegations made by one of her 'worst enemies', Nana Tornado, concerning her late father, Augustine Adjei.



The outspoken actress has described critics who want to tarnish her biological father's image as 'clowns'.



Weeks after her father's death, Nana Tornado alleged that the deceased was not her biological father, adding that Mr Adjei was just the boyfriend of Afia's mother.



"He is not her real father," Tornado claimed in an interview GhanaWeb monitored with Cindy Cash.



"Afia Schwarzenegger's father is not dead. I have always maintained that that man is not Afia's father. This is no news, I have said on various platforms that the man isn't her biological father. I am not saying this because of my fight with her. She confirmed this to me, but if she lied then what I also have is not the truth.



"She personally told me that the man who is currently dead is not her real father. She said he was the boyfriend of her mother. She confessed to me that she was only supporting the man because of her mother," said Tornado.



Afia Schwar who seems unperturbed on Sunday, February 6, shared one of her fondest memories with her late father in a photo where they were both captured laughing their hearts out.



She threw subtle shots at Tornado over his damning comments in her post.



"We were actually laughing at the clowns who said he isn't my biological father...I miss you buddy!" read the caption of the photo.



