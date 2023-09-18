Clip of Sarkodie praising Cina Soul’s talent trends amid 'overated' saga

Entertainment of Monday, 18 September 2023

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been cited in a video expressing his optimism about Cina Soul's potential for global recognition, comparing her to King Promise, whom he predicted would become a huge success.



In the resurfaced clip, derived from Sarkodie’s interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Sarkodie explained his reason for choosing Cina Soul on his “Jamz” album.



He stated; “I think she is actually extremely good. Soul’s voice is like something that can represent us on an international scale."



“I know she’s gonna get there. I don’t know which song [will take her there]. When I saw King Promise I knew. But I didn’t know how. But I knew he was gonna be huge. And Cina Soul has that approach,” he noted



This comment coincides with a recent statement from entertainment journalist Sally Mann, who appeared on a talent show on Adom TV.



Sally advised a contestant not to sound like Cina Soul and went on to describe Cina Soul as "overrated."



Sally's comment sparked discussions on social media, with some criticizing her for her description while some others found it harmless.



In response to Sally's remark, Cina Soul teased a teaser for a new song titled 'Plenty Evil,' which is scheduled for release on September 21, 2023.



The teaser, posted on her twitter handle, showed Cina Soul at a table while a snippet of Sally Mann’s comment played followed by the chorus of her song.



Cina Soul is known for hit songs like 'Ojorley,' 'Feelings,' 'Die 4 You,' 'Killi Me,' and her collaboration on Sarkodie's 'Over Me' and Akwaboah's 'Obiaa,' which have earned her recognition in the music industry.





