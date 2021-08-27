Clemento Suarez is my inspiration – Lawyer Nti

Entertainment of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Ntim Nation boss and award-winning comic actor, Lawyer Nti, has revealed how or from whom he derives inspiration for his comedy skits and movies.



In an interview with Happy FM’s Doctor Cann on the Ayekoo After-Drive Show, he mentioned that when he was a kid, anytime he would eat and get full, he would just get up and crack jokes for everyone to laugh. The only conditions were to make sure he was satisfied and around people, he is familiar with.



However, when he got older and met Clemento Suarez, he found his inspiration in him. Lawyer Nti named Clemento Suarez as his biggest inspiration because according to him, Clemento Suarez is like a bevy of all the veteran Ghanaian comedians in one.



“A lot of things that we used to play with in the past like Agoro, Concert Party, Akan Drama, Santo plays and others, he remembers them all so when I’m trying to remember something from these shows and I only seem to remember a bit of it, he can remind me of it,” Lawyer Nti said.



He added that “The way he will even say it for you to remember, you can tell that he has learned it so well and knows all the lines off-head. There’s a bit of Santo in him and a bit of everyone else so I see him as someone I can learn from. The little talent that I came with, he is the one that I looked to and learned from to improve on my comedy skill”.



He told Doctar Cann that whenever he wants to do something, all he has to do is ask himself how Clement would’ve done it and that is what helps him come up with ideas. “I draw inspiration mainly from Clement”, the comedian concluded.