Clarion Clarke Clarkewoode out with masterpiece Nyankopon

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: Clarion Clarke Clarkewoode, Contributor

UK-based Ghanaian international award-winning gospel artiste, Clarion Clarkewoode has released a much-awaited single, Nyankopon.



The song, composed by the ace musician, is not just an anthem and a soundtrack with stunning visuals, but a powerful musical tool to impact the lives of people.



The song which features the silky, soulful, and spirit-filled singer Princess Nutakor, proclaims the goodness of God and urges believers not to give up regardless of their situation in life.



Produced by Martinokeys at Sweetcola Music Studios in Tema, Ghana, Nyankopon is an epic gospel song set in classical music.



The ravishing music video was directed by Lawrence K. Tetteh of KorMotions Film Studios Atlanta Georgia USA.



