Clap for our IGP - Shatta Wale to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale applauds Dampare for regulating 31st Night prophecies



IGP Dampare is the man Ghana needs, Shatta Wale



Shatta Wale wishes Kofi Boakye a Happy New Year



Award-winning dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has applauded the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Damapare and DCOP Kofi Boakye for helping to regulate prophecies of doom delivered by some clergymen every 31st December night.



In a Facebook post sighted by Ghanaweb, Shatta Wale showed his appreciation to the IPG adding that he is the right man for the job.



He wrote: “Clap for IGP. This is the kind of Policeman we want in Ghana!! Kofi Boakye I greet you!! Happy new year!! #changeisamust.”



The Ghana Police Service sounded a word of caution to prophets and pastors about prophecies in the country and advised them to be measured in their utterances as regards prophetic statements, or risk serving a jail term of five years.



In an earlier report by GhanaWeb, whilst some persons believe the IGP’s directive is in the right direction, others believed that prophets should be allowed to do their work without any restrictions.



“It is not necessary; we do not want to hear any prophecies this year. I support the IGP to arrest any culprit of false prophecies,” a trader asserted.



“I support the IGP some prophecies cause fear and panic, culprits of false prophecies should be arrested. If a prophet is led by the spirit, he should pray for the people instead of prophesying doom,” another elderly trader added.



Read the post below:



