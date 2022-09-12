'Clap for Sarkodie' - Shatta Wale hails rapper for clapping back at media

Entertainment of Monday, 12 September 2022

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has congratulated Sarkodie for speaking truth to power in a recent interview with Fire Stick that witnessed the celebrated rapper calling out 'experienced' radio presenters for the ‘unnecessary pressure’ on local artistes.



According to Sarkodie, radio presenters who are yet to work with big media outlets like the BBC or Choice FM don't have the "moral right to talk about artiste wey e dey Ghana wey e no move".



Speaking in Pidgin language, Sarkodie voiced out the rot in the local music industry and also made a call for all hands on deck in promoting Ghanaian music and artistes to the rest of the world.



“It is easy for somebody to sit on radio and tell you Shatta Wale no do this, Sarkodie no do this. We the artiste have things we for do because every time there is a step but if you, you dey radio for Ghana for close to 20 years wey you no fit come enter Choice for here or BBC. I don’t think you have the moral right to talk about artiste wey e dey Ghana wey e no move. Because me I go BBC because it is Komla Dumor wey e make I go,” Sarkodie remarked.



Shatta Wale best known for voicing his opinion on this subject hailed his colleague for addressing an issue that has been on his heart for years.



"Clap for Sarkodie … it’s a wake up call …Fire deh burn deh come. I will be back like terminator," Shatta tweeted on September 11.



In an Instagram live section, he added: "Nobody should fight Sarkodie for what he has said. No one should fight him for whatever he is saying. Sarkodie is being real, he's being real to himself and the universe that we have certain things we need to repair in our industry."



The leader of the Shatta Movement also took the opportunity to call for peace and unity among top musicians in the country.



"SM, BHIM, SARK, BLACKO, MDK fans let’s all use this opportunity and capitalize on what sark and let’s stop all “this one is better than this”...we are wasting our time...period… I am for the truth, no lies," Shatta wrote in a separate tweet.



Meanwhile, some radio presenters and pundits have rebutted, stating that Sarkodie's goofed in his remarks because a comparative analysis of media and music is inappropriate. They have argued that Sarkodie's statement is similar to 'you can't criticise a president if you've not been a president before'.



???????????????????? clap for sarkodie … it’s a wake up call …Fire deh burn deh come ????????????



I will be back like terminator ???? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 11, 2022

SM ,BHIM,SARK ,BLACKO,MDK fans let’s all use this opportunity and capitalize on what sark and let’s stop all “this one is better than this” ..we are wasting our time..period… I am for the truth ,no lies ❤️ — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 11, 2022

Let’s support each other and stop fooling ..

The money Ade make now I can’t fool plenty like that ..I want us to be each other’s keeper ,if you don’t like it then come and let’s fight in my mansions ????⭐️????????????????????✈️✈️ — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 11, 2022

