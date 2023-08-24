Claims Ghanaian artistes perform at little restaurants abroad untrue – Fox Beat

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Record producer, Fox Beat, has labeled as untrue, claims that Ghanaian artistes mostly perform at restaurants when they travel abroad.



The sound engineer made these comments about the recent comparison between the summer tour and performances of Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes.



In an interview with Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast, he said, “I don’t believe that Ghanaian artistes mostly perform at beer bars and chop bars when they go on tour abroad as some people claim.



“But if you look at the population of Nigeria it’s far bigger than that of Ghana so in terms of markets, they’re far ahead of us,” Fox Beat explained.





Argue his point while defending Ghanaian artistes, Fox Beat said,



“In music, they’re ahead of us because their population is so huge and so they get investors and funds to push their craft internationally.



“But here in Ghana most of our mainstream artistes manage themselves until lately that some international record labels started signing some Ghanaian artistes.”