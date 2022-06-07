Civil Servant drags popular Nollywood actress to court for refusing to marry him

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

A 48-year-old civil servant identified as Bala Musa has dragged popular Kannywood actress, Hadiza Gabon, before a court over her "refusal to marry him."



According to NAN, both parties appeared before a Shari’a court in Kaduna State on Monday, June 6. The complainant told the court that he had been in a relationship with the actress and she promised to marry him.



"So far I have spent N396,000 on her. Anytime she asks for money, I give her without hesitation with the hope that we will marry. She also failed to show up in Gusau, Zamfara where I live after I made all arrangements to host her,” Musa said.



The case was first heard on May 23 but the defendant was not in court after being served.



On her part, the defendant who was represented by her counsel, Mr. Mubarak Kabir explained that his client was not sure of the authenticity of the summon.



"My client’s position as a celebrity attracts different kinds of people with different intentions. She is very vigilant regarding her safety and security,” Kabir said.



Kabir prayed to the court to give him more time to produce his client in court.



The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, adjourned the matter until June 13, 2022.