Cina Soul, Adina, Sarkodie to perform alongside Kwabena Kwabena at Live Konnect

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 October 2021

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

A number of top artists in the Ghanaian music industry are set to take to stage this month at the Live Konnect concert.



Rapper Sarkodie, D Black, Sefa, Cina Soul, Mr Drew, and DatBeatGod, are billed to perform alongside legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, who is set to hold his 5th studio album listening party at the October edition of Live Konnect.



On October 17, 2021, Kwabena Kwabena and some celebrated artistes will be putting up dazzling performances at the Live Konnect. The album listening party will coincide with Kwabena Kwabena's birthday celebration.



Kwabena Kwabena was born on October 17, 1978, in the Greater Accra Region.



In September, popular Ghanaian hip hop musician, Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in showbiz as Medikal, thrilled music lovers at the September edition of Live Konnect.



Medikal was in action on September 16, 2021, at the Coco Vanilla, in East Legon, Accra, where he performed some of his favourite tracks.



Award-winning Ghanaian musician, KiDi, has also taken his turn at the Live Konnect event.



Live Konnect is a platform that brings celebrities together on a monthly basis to perform to a live band, to thrill, to entertain, networking and to give patrons an unforgettable experience.



In June this year, another award-winning Ghanaian musician, Mr Drew performed to the admiration of several music fans at the Live Konnect.



Live Konnect is an initiative of talented Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Mensah, who is poised to continuously rally and celebrate our stars on monthly basis.



The official media partner for Live Konnect is African Entertainment (www.africanentertainment.com), a leading Pan-African media and entertainment news organization.



Gold Label and Singleton, two great brands of Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited, are the official sponsors of Live Konnect.