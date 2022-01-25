Churches, pastors should support their talents - Gospel artiste charges

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Emerging Gospel artiste, Harriet Brobbey has advised churches and their leaders to help upcoming talents in their churches.



According to her, the only reason we prefer foreign artistes to our locals is that they get the required support from their churches and pastors.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra she shared, “I think it is an aspect all churches should really consider because sometimes due to the lack of support from our churches a lot of talents go out to seek help when the church could have been of help and this does not speak well of the church”.



Citing an example she said, “Nigerian gospel artiste, Sinach for example is being held down strongly by her church and pastor, Pastor Chris. She started very small with only a few knowing her but with the help of her church and pastor, she is now known worldwide”.



She emphasized that, although Sinach also put in efforts, the support from her church and leaders also helped her get to where she is now.



“But here in Ghana, only a few pastors and leaders support their upcoming talents which should change” she stated.



She believes, it is important for all gospel artistes to be affiliated with a particular church in the country and they should not only support with their prayers but also with money.



“I spent so much on my songs and if not for the help of my husband I don’t think I would have made it this far because it was not easy at all” she mentioned.



She believes although the churches and pastors are doing their best they can do more if we want to go international.