Church instrumentalists and musicians should be paid - Joe Mettle

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Gospel Musician, Joe Mettle has added his voice to calls for church Instrumentalist and Musicians to be paid.



He finds nothing wrong with it because a laborer, according to him, is worthy of his wages.



His comment follows a discussion that has generated mixed views on the Church paying its instrumentalists and musicians.



Weeks ago, Rev Eastwood Anaba, President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), raised the conversation in a viral video and encouraged Pastors to pay Instrumentalists well because “they carry the fuel for signs and wonders”.



Sharing his views on GTV Breakfast Show, Joe Mettle, said: “I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. There is full-time, part-time, and there is a service. It depends on how the church systems are. Some churches prefer or want a lot of time from their musicians. They want you to be at every major service early before everyone else. And for you to be doing other things that are also major will make that difficult for you. Most churches actually want their musicians to be at every church function.”





The 2017 VGMA Artiste of the Year also submitted that there is a difference in delivery between those who are paid and not paid.



“There are quite a number of churches that have full-time Musicians who are on payroll. They don’t do any other thing. They come to the church during weekdays just to rehearse and be ready for the service. Most of the time when you go you see the difference in the delivery compared to when the guys will be so busy,” he said on Tuesday, May 31.



He added: “It can also help some of the musicians who do too many other things to share off some of those things they are engaged in to spend more time prepping for services, ministrations, and events.”