'Christmas is around the corner, tell your vibrator what you need' – Women told

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Social media has recently been immersed in a contentious debate, with regards to some sexual preferences.



The topic about comparing sexual vibrators to men has generated a great deal of controversy and divergent opinions.



In that regards, popular comedian, Sabinus, has poked individuals who parade the assertion that sex toys play more important roles than men.



Recall that a few days prior, Big Brother Naija star, Doyin sparked debate on social media when she asserted that vibrators make for better partners than most men, a statement that was echoed by other women.



In a recent post on X, Sabinus shares the rest of his thoughts as Christmas season draws near.



Sabinus believes that Doyin and other people who prefer getting satisfied sexually satisfied by a vibrator should ask the gadget for their needs.



He wrote: “Oya time don reach to tell your vibrator Wetin you need for December o."





Check some reactions hereGizmojigs noted: "this one loud o, investor Sabinus God bless you for this message. Especially those haters of men (feminists) that have collections of vibrators I posted about the other day."iamKrynz said: "Vibrator wey she go still carry go another man house go charge?"WeirdBrain6 stated: "Catch your sub in peace; don't cry"inc051 penned: "I don't need a man I've my vibrator oya bill the vibrator make we see…"