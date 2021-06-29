Christians are the most hypocrites – KiDi fumes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian highlife artiste KiDi has stated that Christians are the most hypocrites.



According to the lynx entertainment signee, the fact that he is into secular music doesn’t mean he is a demon because he is equally working and entertaining people just like the gospel acts.



This comes after people reacted to his loss at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) when Diana Hamilton was announced as the artiste of the year.



In an interview on Hitz FM, the 'Sugar daddy' singer stated that he wasn’t so pleased with comments from some fans, telling him he cannot beat Diana Hamilton’s 'Adom's song with his 'Say Cheese' song in that category.



"Most gospel acts in the music industry are hypocrites because of the fact that they do gospel I don't doesn't make them more righteous than me because they all aim at the same purpose that is to entertain Ghanaians."



To him, it is very unfair for him to be tagged as a demon just because he does secular music because at weddings and other events when gospel songs are played to start the program, at the end of the day, a secular song will also be played for people to dance.



Nevertheless, he revealed that he was brought up in a Christian home and believes that whatever happened at the VGMA was God’s doing, and at the right time, he will also pick his.



The 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards climaxed on Saturday, June 26, at the Accra International Conference Center.



The special night for musicians and industry people saw many artists winning various awards in different categories.



One of the standout musicians who won about four awards is KiDi. He was nominated for eight awards but managed to sweep away the four, including ‘Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year’.



But his biggest disappointment was losing out on the overall Artiste of the Year award to gospel musician Diana Hamilton.



Taking humor from his pain, the Highlife artiste congratulated his contender via a tweet.



Kidi has released a new album called, ‘Golden Boy’ which is a mixture of afrobeat, R ‘N’ B, and reggae veins.



The songs are Golden Boy, Birthday Riddim, Touch It, Magic, Cyclone, Dangerous, Send Me Nudes ft Joey B, Daddy Issues, and Mon Bebe.



Others are So Fine, Spiritual ft Kuami Eugene & Patoranking, Like A Rockstar, Ping Pong, and Bad Things.



KiDi’s maiden album ‘Sugar’, earned him a lot of spurs including Album of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.