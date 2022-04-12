Christians are sometimes hypocrites, my song 'Allahu Akbar' is to promote unity - Brother Sammy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Popular gospel musician, Brother Sammy, also known as the Nation Worshipper, on April 7, 2022, released a song titled 'Allahu Akbar' for Muslims in Ghana and across the world.



Many have termed his latest single as controversial, especially because he is a Christain.



Some fans across social media have posited that 'Alla Akbar' is a mockery, but Brother Sammy has stated that his song is to foster unity among Muslims and Christain in the country.



In an interview with Doreen Avio, he jabbed Christians for sometimes being hypocrites, especially those who have called him out for his song.



Despite the backlash, the singer, best known for singing in Twi, believes that Muslims and Christians are people who worship the same God.



"It is a unity song...Christians are sometimes hypocrites. Unity is what we need in Ghana. It doesn't mean I am a gospel artiste so a Muslim is my enemy. It is their time, they are in Ramadan so I have to do something. I stand for all Christians, I want to show that we love them (Muslims). We are one, the same human being...Muslims pass through Mohammed to go to God and Christians pass through Jesus to God. We are all going to God."



The official music video for the song has gained over five thousand views on Youtube.



Brother Sammy was captured wearing an Islamic headscarf known as the Keffiyeh, an Arab headdress consisting of a square piece of cloth folded into a triangle and fastened over the crown by an agal.



He had on a white a jalabiya and a tasbih, just to portray himself as a Muslim.



Responding to the controversies around his costume, he explained: "I wasn't playing, the attire I wore wasn't for jokes, I am serious. The music video for 'Allahu Akbar' was beautiful and it is doing well. We all have to support it, they are our brothers, we are all serving one God."





