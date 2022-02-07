Christianity shouldn’t limit me from doing secular music - Emelia Brobbey

Entertainment of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress-turned-singer and TV host, Emelia Brobbey, has said she is no ‘church girl’ to be judged by the kind of song she makes.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Emelia Brobbey indicated that her religion does not bar her from doing secular music.



“I’m a Christian and believe in doctrines of the religion but I don’t think that should be a limit to exploring my musical talent. I’m doing music now because it has been a long-held passion and I need encouragement to go the long haul with it,” she said.



Emelia is one of Ghana's celebrated actresses who in 2019 ventured into professional music-making but received several criticisms from music lovers who claimed that she didn’t make the cut for a professional artiste.



A section of the public advised her to quit singing and concentrate on acting when the actress released her first single 'Fa Me Ko'.



In January this year, she came back strong with the release of her second single which she announced on her birthday.



For all who waited patiently to criticise the song, turned away disappointed when the tune won the hearts of many Ghanaians and amassed over 150,000 views shortly after it was released.