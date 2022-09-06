Christiana Attafuah drops much anticipated video of hit single ‘Oye Yesu’

Music of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After sharing her song "Good Good God" in December of last year, Gospel Minstrel Christiana Attafuah has released yet another original titled "Oy3 Yesu".



Although the official video was recently made public, the song was already making rounds in many circles after Christiana shared it in a monthly worship gathering known as A Day with Him which is broadcast on facebook.



The initial video which went viral on tik tok and many whatsapp statuses also generated a number of testimonies from viewers.



According to the Minstrel, the song is a celebration of the person of Jesus Christ, his power and authority as the Son of God who has been given for the redemption of men.



The focus is to re-emphasise his uncontested place as saviour and one who is ever willing and ready to do good to those who surrender to his lordship and love him.



"Many lives will be blessed, any who hears the song will never be the same"

Christiana shares that the song is one of several other prayer and worship songs she is working on and trusting God to be able to share with the world.



"Oy3 Yesu" which now features prominently in many live worship sessions on various radio stations in the country is currently available on her U-tube channel (Christiana Attafuah) and will be shared on other online platforms sometime soon.



Matthew 16:16 is the underlining scripture for the song; And Simon Peter answered and said, thou art the Christ, the son of the living God.



The song was produced by Asaremix. Preech Media shot the video and the backing vocals was done by the Word Music Ministry.



